PBBM moves Ninoy Aquino Day to August 23 for long weekend

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is moving the commemoration of Ninoy Aquino Day from August 21, 2024 (Wednesday) to August 23, 2024 (Friday).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Facebook that the President is declaring Ninoy Aquino Day a special non-working day throughout the Philippines.

In this way, those who have days off on weekends will be able to enjoy a three-day weekend, with August 24 and 25 being Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

According to the proclamation, this initiative was “to provide for a longer weekend, thereby promoting domestic tourism.”

In 2007, then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed Republic Act No. 9492 into law, officially establishing Ninoy Aquino Day as a national commemoration.

While other netizens are looking forward to a long weekend, others are eager to work more overtime hours. One netizen commented on the PCO’s post: “Sarap! Ang daming OT nyan. Dyan lang tayo makakabawi sa mababang sahod.”

Meanwhile, others feel that changing the date has taken away the true meaning of the commemoration. “E di balewala na yung tamang date na yan para sa holiday. Binago eh,” one netizen wrote.