Marcos names new TESDA chief

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Negros Occidental Representative Jose Francisco “Kiko” Bantug Benitez as the new Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), succeeding Suharto Mangudadatu.

Mangudadatu resigned last month to prepare for next year’s elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Benitez, who is currently Chair of the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development, brings extensive experience in education, development, and public service. His past roles include serving as President of the Philippine Women’s University from 2010 to 2019 and teaching at institutions such as the University of Washington-Seattle, the University of Asia & the Pacific, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Cornell University.

The PCO expressed confidence in Benitez’s ability to lead TESDA in enhancing the technical skills of the Filipino workforce, promoting lifelong learning, and driving economic growth through education and skills development.

Benitez is anticipated to advocate for digital transformation, education reform, and technological innovation to ensure TESDA’s programs align with the evolving job market and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prior to the appointment, Senate Committee Chairman on Basic Education Win Gatchalian endorsed Benitez, praising his experience as an educator, legislator, and commissioner.

“Congressman Kiko Benitez will provide TESDA with the leadership needed to foster innovation, drive reforms, and produce job-ready TVET graduates,” Gatchalian said.