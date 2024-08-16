Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chavit Singson offers PHP 5 million to Carlos Yulo and family

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino30 mins ago

Courtesy: Chavit Singson, Chloe San Jose, Angelica Yulo

Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson has offered PHP 5 million not only to two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo—but there’s a catch!

The reward is for the whole Yulo family to receive and enjoy—along with Carlos’ partner, Chloe San Jose.

According to Singson’s press release, the reward “shall be accepted by the Yulo family and Carlos’ partner as a united front.”

Singson aims to recognize not just the Olympian’s historic feat but also to acknowledge and deeply respect family values.

Singson said: “The reward is recognition for Yulo’s exemplary performance in the Paris Olympics and more so to the unity of the Yulo family and Yulo’s partner.”

“In offering this reward, I hope to send a powerful message that the success of an individual is never solely their own; it is shared by those who stand by them, offering love, guidance, and unwavering support,” he added.

Singson also hopes that this gesture will inspire families to always “cherish their unity and support each other in both triumph and challenge.”

The politician’s offer follows a highly publicized dispute between Carlos and his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo. In a TikTok video, Carlos released a statement saying that the family feud stemmed from Angelica mismanaging his finances and misleading him about receiving his incentives.

Moreover, he claimed that his mother had falsely accused and judged his girlfriend Chloe of financially exploiting him.

Reports on whether Carlos, his family, and his partner Chloe received the PHP 5 million reward have not been released yet.

