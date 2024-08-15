Latest NewsFoodNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Savor Chinese flavors like a VIP with friends and family

When Chinese cuisine cravings hit, Chinese Star Restaurant is always the go-to! But why not take it up a notch? Elevate your dining experience by booking one of their VIP rooms, where you can indulge in consumable food and drinks while enjoying the added fun of our favorite pastime—karaoke!

Visit Chinese Star Restaurant at Al Ghurair Centre, located on the first floor near the cinema in Deira, Dubai, UAE. They’re open from 10 AM to 12 Midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Enjoy VIP Room 1 by placing a minimum order of AED 500, which is fully consumable on food and drinks. Perfect for a group of up to 11 people, you can unwind and stay for up to 3 hours. Meanwhile, VIP Room 2 can accommodate 22 people and includes karaoke, with a minimum order of AED 1,000, fully consumable on food and drinks, still up to 3 hours only.

If you’re planning a smaller gathering, VIP 3 is perfect for up to 15 people with a minimum order of AED 700, also consumable on food and drinks, offering the same 3-hour experience in a more intimate setting.

But that’s not all Chinese Star Restaurant has to offer. When you visit, you can enjoy freshly made dim sum at their dim sum counter, expertly crafted sushi at their sushi bar, or savor their hot pot and BBQ along with a variety of Asian cuisines. Plus, if you’re in the mood for dessert, their drinks, and sweet counter have you covered.

Experience ultimate Chinese dining at Chinese Star Restaurant! With its cozy vibe and classic Chinese decor, it’s like being transported straight to the heart of China right in Dubai.

