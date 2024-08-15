EJ Obiena slips to No. 3 in world pole vault rankings

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has slipped to third in the world pole vault rankings following his Paris Olympics stint.

Obiena was hailed as the world’s second-best men’s pole vaulter in July last year and held that position for several months, as released by World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field.

The ranking was updated days after the Paris Olympics 2024, where Obiena missed the podium after placing fourth.

Obiena ranked next to Paris Olympics champion and record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden who took the first spot, and silver medalist Sam Kendricks of USA who ranked second.

Emmanouil Karalis from Greece, who secured bronze ahead of Obiena during the recently held Olympics, placed fourth in the world rankings.