Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

EJ Obiena slips to No. 3 in world pole vault rankings

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @ernestobienapv/IG

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has slipped to third in the world pole vault rankings following his Paris Olympics stint.

Obiena was hailed as the world’s second-best men’s pole vaulter in July last year and held that position for several months, as released by World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field.

Screenshot 2024 08 15 112051
Screengrabbed from the World Athletics’ official website

The ranking was updated days after the Paris Olympics 2024, where Obiena missed the podium after placing fourth.

Obiena ranked next to Paris Olympics champion and record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden who took the first spot, and silver medalist Sam Kendricks of USA who ranked second.

Emmanouil Karalis from Greece, who secured bronze ahead of Obiena during the recently held Olympics, placed fourth in the world rankings.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WHO

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

16 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 5

MoHAP’s Hayat Program records 1,000 organ donations

2 hours ago
unknown

New regulations for telemarketing to take effect on August 27; violators could face fines up to AED 150K

3 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 6

‘Love your mother’ Mommy Dionisia shares heartfelt advice for Olympian Carlos Yulo amid family rift

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button