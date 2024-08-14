UAE’s new campaign cuts 4 black points from your driving record

Are you accumulating too many black traffic points? Join the UAE’s new campaign, and you can reduce four black traffic points from your driving record!

The Ministry of Interior (MOI), represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of Police, will launch the “Accident-Free Day” campaign on August 26.

The Ministry of Interior launches the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign. To register, scan the QR code or visit https://t.co/y3qFddyuUH

This national awareness campaign will begin along with the start of the new school year, aiming that the first day of school is free from traffic accidents. The MOI is urging all car owners and drivers to adhere to traffic laws—with the benefit of a reduction of four black traffic points.

Do you want to qualify for this campaign? You can sign the initiative’s pledge on the government’s website or find the shortcut link on the MOI’s social media bio.

The reduction of four black traffic points will be applied two weeks from August 26 as an incentive to promote adherence to traffic safety.

According to Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, the “Accident-Free Day” campaign is in line with the UAE government’s vision for road safety.

As part of the campaign, drivers are educated on vehicle safety, including avoiding distractions like mobile phones, maintaining safe distances, following speed limits near schools, prioritizing pedestrians, and yielding to emergency vehicles.