UAE rules: AED 3k fine for driver’s plate violations

Did you know that driving a vehicle without plates can cost you a hefty fine of AED 3,000?

The United Arab Emirates takes a strict stance on traffic violations, particularly those involving driver’s plates. In a country at the forefront of advanced technology, driver’s plates are important in identifying breaches through traffic cameras.

Technology catching offenders

The UAE uses various technology to catch offenders. One of the technologies they use is automatic number plate recognition or ANPR technology.

Introduced in Abu Dhabi in 2017, this technology uses radars that can record plate numbers, monitor traffic flow, and count the number of vehicles in a specific area.

Cases of obscuring, altering, or hiding number plates surfaced as car owners tried to avoid this ANPR technology. Nevertheless, number plates can be read electronically. They are integrated with holograms and can be coded, stored, and registered in a database, preventing duplication and tampering.

So, even if you do not keep your number plate visible, the police can still detect it.

Vehicle plates and penalties

Driving a vehicle without plates in the UAE will result in a hefty AED 3,000 fine and 23 black traffic points. Additionally, light vehicles will be confiscated for 90 days. If you drive with only one plate instead of the required two, you’ll face a AED 400 fine.

Similarly, obscuring or tampering with your license plate will also incur an AED 400 fine.

For violations related to commercial license plates, the penalty is AED 500, and light vehicles involved will be impounded for seven days.

To avoid traffic fines related to plate numbers, ensure you adhere to UAE regulations. By following the rules, you can steer clear of penalties and keep everything running smoothly.