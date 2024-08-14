Safer evening rides: RTA completes maintenance of over 2,000 lighting units in Dubai’s cycling tracks

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 2,173 lights on four bicycle and scooter tracks in Dubai, improving visibility and safety at night.

The tracks serviced include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif-Mushrif, encouraging the public to practice cycling and promote a higher quality of life for the Dubai community.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency in RTA, said that the authority provides all essential components and facilities to allow the public to enjoy their hobbies and sports on bicycle and electric scooter tracks.

“Maintenance of lighting units is one of the main elements that must be given attention, as part of the Authority’s strategy aimed at preserving its assets, ensuring their quality and safety, increasing their operational lifespan and enhancing their sustainability, which ensures clear vision and smooth movement for users of the tracks according to the highest safety standards,” Lootah said.

Lootah also explained that the Authority maintains lighting units for bicycle and electric scooter tracks based on an annual schedule.

This maintenance includes preventive tasks—cleaning, lubricating, and inspecting lighting poles and connections—and corrective maintenance for fixing faults in the lighting network.

Lootah lauded the community and partners for their role in maintenance, noting that requests come not only from field inspectors, but also from the RTA’s call center, the smart app, and partner government agencies.

 

