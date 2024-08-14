Philippine Airlines honors Carlos Yulo with lifetime “Forever Flyer” status

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo has been granted “Forever Flyer” status by Philippine Airlines (PAL) in recognition of his outstanding performance at the recent Olympic Games, where he earned two gold medals.

As part of this honor, Yulo will receive 150,000 Mabuhay Miles annually for life, the highest number of miles that can be credited to a single account each year. These miles can be redeemed for flight tickets and various perks offered by the airline.

Yulo’s latest gold medal came in the vault event, where he scored 15.166 points, with 15.433 on his first attempt and 14.800 on his second. This achievement marked the third Olympic gold for the Philippines. Earlier, Yulo had also secured gold in the men’s floor exercise.

In addition to Yulo’s recognition, PAL awarded 80,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for the next three years to Olympic bronze medalists, boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, as a token of appreciation for their achievements.

With these four medals, the Philippines recorded its most successful Olympic campaign since joining the games 100 years ago.

PAL was responsible for bringing the Philippine Olympic team home, with the delegation arriving in Manila on flight PR 8888 from Dubai on Tuesday, August 13.

“It is a great honor to bring home the nation’s heroes — our Filipino champions who represented their country with pride and excellence on the global Olympic stage,” said Lucio Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings Inc., in a statement.