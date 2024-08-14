Manila files for Carlos Yulo Day on August 4

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

The city of Manila is formally submitting a request or proposal to officially recognize August 4 as Carlos Yulo Day.

This would be a day set aside to honor and celebrate the achievements of Carlos Yulo who has won two gold medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Manila’s mayor, Honey Lacuna, the day when Carlos won his second gold medal—which is August 4—is set to be declared as a working holiday.

Meanwhile, Carlos won his first gold medal on August 3 after his impressive performance during the floor exercise.

Vice Mayor Servo, who leads the Manila City Council, is currently drafting a resolution to formalize this declaration. If the resolution is approved, the “Carlos Yulo Day” will be a working holiday.

Carlos and the other Philippine Olympians were welcomed by the crowd in a vibrant homecoming parade, which started from Aliw Theater to Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

