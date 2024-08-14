From cash to condo unit, Carlos Yulo reaps more rewards

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo continues to reap his on-cash and monetary incentives.

Yulo, who arrived with 16 other Olympians on Tuesday, received a ₱14-million cash incentive from the House of Representatives the following day, along with the Congressional Medal of Excellence, the highest award given to Filipino achievers in sports, science, arts, business, medicine, and culture.

“You have made us believe once again that we are capable of greatness,” said House Speaker Romualdez in a speech in a report on NewsWatch Plus.

Yulo was also gifted a ₱32-million fully furnished three-bedroom condominium unit at McKinley Hill in Taguig City from Megaworld Corporation. The gymnast received an additional ₱3 million in cash bonus.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines gave Yulo “Forever Flyer” status, with 150,000 Mabuhay Miles credited to his account annually for life.

This allows Yulo to redeem flight tickets and enjoy other perks offered by the airline.