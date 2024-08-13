Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Six things you can report to Dubai Police at your nearest petrol station

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 hours ago

Did you know? You can report to Dubai Police through your nearest ENOC, ADNOC, and Emarat petrol stations with their On-The-Go Service! This means you don’t need to go to the police station physically as you can use smart gadgets and advanced technology with their On-The-Go Service by utilizing the Dubai Police Smart application. So, if your smartphone is out of battery or has no data, you can still access assistance at a petrol station!

According to Dubai Police, you can access the following services at your nearest petrol stations:

Lost and Found
Lost something recently at a public place? If you used public transportation authorized by RTA, the Dubai Police might just help you find it!

E-Crime
Getting unwanted calls from strangers or people pretending to be authorities? Help stop these threats by reporting them to the Dubai Police.

Simple Accident Report
You need to report a minor accident? You can file a simple accident report with Dubai Police.

Unknown Accident Report
If you were caught up in an accident with unknown parties, report it through Dubai Police for assistance.

Vehicle Repair Service
Looking for vehicle repair services? Dubai Police can guide you to authorized service centers.

Police Eye
Keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity to Dubai Police to help keep our community safe!

The On-The-Go initiative was launched back in 2015 to help motorists report minor accidents at ENOC service stations.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Jerico janine

Jericho Rosales confirms dating Janine Gutierrez

30 seconds ago
EJ Obiena 1

EJ Obiena vows to reach PH flag again

17 mins ago
KSA

Families of two OFWs seek government help in investigating deaths in Saudi Arabia

22 mins ago
Marcos and UAE energy co from pco

Marcos eyes partnership with UAE energy company to boost PH energy mix

56 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button