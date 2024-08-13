Six things you can report to Dubai Police at your nearest petrol station

Did you know? You can report to Dubai Police through your nearest ENOC, ADNOC, and Emarat petrol stations with their On-The-Go Service! This means you don’t need to go to the police station physically as you can use smart gadgets and advanced technology with their On-The-Go Service by utilizing the Dubai Police Smart application. So, if your smartphone is out of battery or has no data, you can still access assistance at a petrol station!

According to Dubai Police, you can access the following services at your nearest petrol stations:

Lost and Found

Lost something recently at a public place? If you used public transportation authorized by RTA, the Dubai Police might just help you find it!

E-Crime

Getting unwanted calls from strangers or people pretending to be authorities? Help stop these threats by reporting them to the Dubai Police.

Simple Accident Report

You need to report a minor accident? You can file a simple accident report with Dubai Police.

Unknown Accident Report

If you were caught up in an accident with unknown parties, report it through Dubai Police for assistance.

Vehicle Repair Service

Looking for vehicle repair services? Dubai Police can guide you to authorized service centers.

Police Eye

Keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity to Dubai Police to help keep our community safe!

The On-The-Go initiative was launched back in 2015 to help motorists report minor accidents at ENOC service stations.