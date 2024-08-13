Ombudsman orders dismissal of Bamban mayor Alice Guo for grave misconduct

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo following a ruling that found her guilty of grave misconduct.

The decision includes the forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and a lifetime ban from holding any government position.

Guo has been embroiled in controversy, having been the focus of Senate hearings due to her alleged connections with an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) that was raided in Bamban.

Lawmakers also questioned her nationality and citizenship highlighting inconsistencies in her personal background.

Guo now faces charges of qualified trafficking—a non-bailable offense.

The Office of the Solicitor General has filed a quo warranto petition to remove her from office.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told NewsWatch Plus that the quo warranto petition against Mayor Alice Guo will still proceed despite the Ombudsman’s order for her dismissal.

Additionally, the Court of Appeals ordered a freeze on Guo’s assets in July after granting a petition from the Anti-Money Laundering Council, further intensifying the legal challenges she faces.