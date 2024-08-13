Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MoHRE issues guide on reporting labor complaints

Photo courtesy: UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation/FB

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has released a guide on the process of filing complaints for workers and employers in the private and domestic sectors, without the need for in-person visits.

According to the Ministry, complaints can be filed in any of its three channels:

  • Website: mohre.gov.ae
  • Mobile application: MOHRE UAE
  • Labour claims and advisory call centre: 80084

To submit a labor complaint, workers need to provide their work permit number or passport number, along with a unified ID number for domestic workers.

Meanwhile, employers should include their establishment number, while those employing domestic workers must also provide a unified ID number.

What happens next after filing a labor complaint?

MoHRE will contact both parties within 14 days to investigate the complaint. Following the investigation, the Ministry will take one of the following actions:

  • Issuing a final settlement between both parties, regardless of the claim value.
  • Issuing a final decision if the claim does not exceed AED50,000 or if there’s a dispute over compliance with the amicable resolution.
  • Referring the complaint to court if an amicable resolution is not reached and the claim value exceeds AED50,000.

