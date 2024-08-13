MoHRE issues guide on reporting labor complaints

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has released a guide on the process of filing complaints for workers and employers in the private and domestic sectors, without the need for in-person visits.

According to the Ministry, complaints can be filed in any of its three channels:

Website: mohre.gov.ae

Mobile application: MOHRE UAE

Labour claims and advisory call centre: 80084

To submit a labor complaint, workers need to provide their work permit number or passport number, along with a unified ID number for domestic workers.

Meanwhile, employers should include their establishment number, while those employing domestic workers must also provide a unified ID number.