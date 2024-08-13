MoHRE issues guide on reporting labor complaints

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has released a guide on the process of filing complaints for workers and employers in the private and domestic sectors, without the need for in-person visits.
According to the Ministry, complaints can be filed in any of its three channels:
- Website: mohre.gov.ae
- Mobile application: MOHRE UAE
- Labour claims and advisory call centre: 80084
To submit a labor complaint, workers need to provide their work permit number or passport number, along with a unified ID number for domestic workers.
Meanwhile, employers should include their establishment number, while those employing domestic workers must also provide a unified ID number.
What happens next after filing a labor complaint?
MoHRE will contact both parties within 14 days to investigate the complaint. Following the investigation, the Ministry will take one of the following actions:
- Issuing a final settlement between both parties, regardless of the claim value.
- Issuing a final decision if the claim does not exceed AED50,000 or if there’s a dispute over compliance with the amicable resolution.
- Referring the complaint to court if an amicable resolution is not reached and the claim value exceeds AED50,000.