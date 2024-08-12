Senate President Chiz Escudero addresses backlash on holiday reduction proposal

Senate President Chiz Escudero has clarified his stance following the online criticism regarding a proposal to limit the number of holidays in the Philippines.

In an interview with radio station DWIZ on Saturday, August 10, Escudero emphasized that the Senate is not seeking to reduce the current number of holidays but rather to prevent the addition of new ones. He explained that an increase in holidays could negatively impact the competitiveness of Filipino workers.

“Actually ang polisiya ng Senado, huwag nang dagdagan, hindi naman bawasan, huwag nang dagdagan pa yung 25 at i-rationalize na yan upang sa gayon hindi maging pabigat, hindi lamang sa employer pero nagiging uncompetitive, less competitive din yung mga manggagawa natin,” Escudero stated.

“Our goal is to make the Philippines more competitive,” he added.

Escudero also highlighted the lengthy process involved in removing existing holidays.

“I’s not feasible at this time. How can I remove holidays that people are already accustomed to? It’s a long process that the current Congress cannot accomplish. But the policy of not adding more holidays, which are already numerous and burdensome, is something we can work on,” Escudero said in Filipino.

“We’re not going to reduce the holidays, but we’ll strive not to add more,” he emphasized.

The Senate President also expressed hope that the Philippines will reconsider the nature of its holidays, focusing more on celebratory occasions.

“Baka naman gusto natin pag-aralan, hindi ngayon sa mga darating na panahon, hanapan naman natin ‘yung holiday natin, ‘yung nagbubunyi tayo, ‘yung masaya tayo, yung nagtagumpay tayo, yung nanalo tayo hindi ‘yung mga holiday na bumagsak ang Bataan, April 9, holiday.”

He continued, “I hope that someday we can review this, but for now, the Senate’s policy is not to add to the existing 25 holidays each year.”

Escudero also took the opportunity to assure the public that the Senate is not “insensitive” to the needs of Filipinos.

“Huwag naman nilang isipin na gan’on kami kasasamang tao, hindi sensitibong tao, lahat ng bagay na ginagawa namin, ang sabi ko nga sa talumpati ko sa opening ng kongreso, common sense, nais naming gamitin ang common sense sa lahat ng mga bagay na aming gagawin.” (Please don’t think we’re heartless or insensitive. Everything we do, as I mentioned in my speech at the opening of Congress, is guided by common sense.)

“Ang layunin ay padaliin, pabilisin at paagangin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” he noted.. (Our goal is to simplify, accelerate, and improve the lives of our citizens.)

This statement follows Escudero’s earlier remarks in a press briefing on Wednesday, August 7, where he mentioned that the Senate is reviewing a proposal to limit the number of holidays.