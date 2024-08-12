Registration for The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit 2024 is now officially open

We are excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2nd edition of “The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2024,” an annual event that aims to recognize the achievements of outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the industry.

Anchored on the theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” the Summit will be held on September 20, 2024 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Deira Creek. It brings together under one roof healthcare professionals, industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to discuss and address the current challenges and prospects within the regional health sector.

Participants can expect to network, share best practices as well as gain valuable insights from a distinguished lineup of more than 15 expert speakers who will explore topics such as UAE healthcare policies, sustainable development, technological innovations and trends, and the important role of Filipino professionals in medical and personal branding, among others.

The event will feature three panel discussions, a presentation, and a fireside chat. Attendees will also receive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificates for FREE.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with leading experts, enhance your skills, and contribute to the future of healthcare in the region. Secure your seats now. This event is FREE for all healthcare professionals in the Middle East. You are also welcome to bring a colleague as your plus-one.