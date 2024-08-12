House commends athletes for successful Olympics stint, bringing home 4 medals in 2024

The House of Representatives of the Philippines has commended the Filipino athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with special recognition given to those who won medals. This year’s performance marks the best in Philippine Olympic history, including the country’s first-ever double gold medals. With a total of four medals, the Philippines has emerged as the top-performing Southeast Asian country in the Olympics and ranks 37th overall.

Last week, the House of Representatives adopted HR No. 1864, awarding Yulo the Congressional Medal of Excellence – the highest award given to Filipino achievers. On Monday, HR No. 1915, consolidating multiple resolutions, granted Petecio the Congressional Medal of Distinction, while Villegas received the same honor through HR No. 1916. HR No. 1917 was also adopted to honor all Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Olympics.

They further reiterated their congratulations through a social media post with the text: “Maraming Salamat, Team Philippines” and “Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipino!” below.

There were 22 athletes who represented the Philippines at the 2024 Olympics in Paris from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024. These athletes are Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, John Cabang Tolentino, Hergie Bacyadan, Lauren Hoffman, Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, Samantha Catantan, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Dottie Ardina, Bianca Pagdanganan, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, Kiyomi Watanabe, Jarod Hatch, Kayla Noelle Sanchez, Elreen Ando, Emma Malabuyo, and Joanie Delgaco.