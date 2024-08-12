Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House commends athletes for successful Olympics stint, bringing home 4 medals in 2024

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal46 mins ago

The House of Representatives of the Philippines has commended the Filipino athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with special recognition given to those who won medals. This year’s performance marks the best in Philippine Olympic history, including the country’s first-ever double gold medals. With a total of four medals, the Philippines has emerged as the top-performing Southeast Asian country in the Olympics and ranks 37th overall.

Last week, the House of Representatives adopted HR No. 1864, awarding Yulo the Congressional Medal of Excellence – the highest award given to Filipino achievers. On Monday, HR No. 1915, consolidating multiple resolutions, granted Petecio the Congressional Medal of Distinction, while Villegas received the same honor through HR No. 1916. HR No. 1917 was also adopted to honor all Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Olympics.

They further reiterated their congratulations through a social media post with the text: “Maraming Salamat, Team Philippines” and “Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipino!” below.

There were 22 athletes who represented the Philippines at the 2024 Olympics in Paris from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024. These athletes are Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, John Cabang Tolentino, Hergie Bacyadan, Lauren Hoffman, Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, Samantha Catantan, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Dottie Ardina, Bianca Pagdanganan, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, Kiyomi Watanabe, Jarod Hatch, Kayla Noelle Sanchez, Elreen Ando, Emma Malabuyo, and Joanie Delgaco.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal46 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

OPM

OPM hits beyond Tagalog? Listen to these songs in various Philippine languages

13 mins ago
REGISTRATION TFT

Registration for The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit 2024 is now officially open

2 hours ago
Taal photo

PHIVOLCS reports phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano

3 hours ago
TRANSLATE

Filipino words and phrases that don’t have direct English translations

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button