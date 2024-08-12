Dubai public transport surpasses 361 million passengers in six months; Metro is top choice

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has seen a 6-percent increase in the number of public transport passengers in Dubai during the first half of 2024, recording more than 361 million.

The public transportation list includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis, e-booking vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, serving an average of 1.98 million passengers daily.

This is higher than last year’s 340.5 million passengers in the first six months, and a daily average of 1.88 million passengers, the RTA said.

Among all public transportation options, the Dubai Metro has emerged as the top preference among commuters.

“The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of ridership, with 37% for the Dubai Metro and 27% for taxis, while the percentage of public bus users reached 24.5%. January 2024 recorded the highest rate of ridership, with 65 million riders, while the number of riders in the remaining months ranged between 53 and 63 million riders,” His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said.

Al Tayer cited the recovery of the economic movement in Dubai and the success of RTA’s efforts to promote public transport and provide diverse transportation options for residents and visitors as key indicators of this increase.

Dubai Metro usage on the Red and Green Lines totaled 133 million passengers, with Burjuman and Union Stations having the highest number of metro ridership at 7.8 million and 6.3 million, respectively.