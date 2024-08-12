Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai public transport surpasses 361 million passengers in six months; Metro is top choice

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has seen a 6-percent increase in the number of public transport passengers in Dubai during the first half of 2024, recording more than 361 million.

The public transportation list includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis, e-booking vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, serving an average of 1.98 million passengers daily.

This is higher than last year’s 340.5 million passengers in the first six months, and a daily average of 1.88 million passengers, the RTA said.

Among all public transportation options, the Dubai Metro has emerged as the top preference among commuters.

“The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of ridership, with 37% for the Dubai Metro and 27% for taxis, while the percentage of public bus users reached 24.5%. January 2024 recorded the highest rate of ridership, with 65 million riders, while the number of riders in the remaining months ranged between 53 and 63 million riders,” His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said.

Al Tayer cited the recovery of the economic movement in Dubai and the success of RTA’s efforts to promote public transport and provide diverse transportation options for residents and visitors as key indicators of this increase.

Dubai Metro usage on the Red and Green Lines totaled 133 million passengers, with Burjuman and Union Stations having the highest number of metro ridership at 7.8 million and 6.3 million, respectively.

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Kim Jerald

Jerald Napoles proposes to Kim Molina at PETA Theater after 10 Years of being together

13 mins ago
CHIZ ESCUDERO

Senate President Chiz Escudero addresses backlash on holiday reduction proposal

46 mins ago
escam

Sudden pop-ups or unauthorized calls? Here’s how to report suspicious activities

18 hours ago
doctor istock

PH lawmaker push for 30% increase in PhilHealth benefits

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button