Sudden pop-ups or unauthorized calls? Here’s how to report suspicious activities

Have you received a call from someone claiming to be from the authorities or a reputable company? If it seems suspicious, it might be a scam. Legitimate authorities won’t ask for sensitive information through calls, texts, or emails unless you’re on a secure channel. Also, be wary of random pop-ups asking for payment—verify before clicking anything.

While being online or mobile doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be scammed, and it’s not something that happens every day or to everyone, it’s important to stay cautious and protect yourself from potential threats. One of the best things you can do is report them, especially when you experience these suspicious activities firsthand.

Here’s how:

Report using the eCrime website of Dubai Police.

Open the online portal of Dubai Police, click on Reporting Services, and find eCrime, then click Apply. Once you’re redirected to the eCrime website, click on ‘Access Service’ and fill out the necessary information. You can also click here to directly go to the website of the form.

Report through the Dubai Police or Abu Dhabi applications

You can also report the suspicious activities through the Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police mobile applications. If you haven’t installed them on the phone yet, you can scan the QR code below for quicker access. Once you have the Dubai Police app, you can look for Reports Services and click on eCrime, then fill out the necessary infromation.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the Abu Dhabi Police app, you can report by looking for Police Services, clicking Aman, and filling out the necessary information.

There are also mobile applications that you can download such as the ‘eCrimes Platform’ under the UAE Ministry of Interior or you can also download the ‘My Safe Society App’ launched by the UAE’s federal Public prosecution.

Report it by contacting the authorities.

You can also contact the Dubai Police at 04 606 1600, text the Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman Service at 2828, or call them at 8003333. Lastly, you can also call 999 for help.

The advancement of technology has brought us many good things, but with these sneaky threats around, our security might not be completely safe. So it’s best to stay cautious and vigilant.