RTA: Getting between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain using intercity buses

Do you know how to get multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates using intercity buses?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made your commute from city to city much easier using their intercity buses.

“Getting between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain just got easier, just visit the Roads and Transport Authority website to book your ticket, then embark on comfortable and smooth journeys on the intercity bus lines,” it wrote in its post.

التنقل بين دبي وأبوظبي والعين أصبح أسهل، ما عليك سوى زيارة موقع #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات الإلكتروني لحجز تذكرتك، ثم الانطلاق برحلات مريحة وسلسة على متن خطوط الحافلات عبر المدن. #راحتكم_تهمنا لحجز التذاكر: https://t.co/d59n6xYIT5 pic.twitter.com/Ep75p5LNkU — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 9, 2024

According to RTA’s video post, all you have to do is visit their website at rta.ae and book a ticket online to get to your destination.

To get to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Stations, you can book a ticket via Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station. Meanwhile, if you are closer to the Ibn Battuta mall, you can book a ticket via Route E101 from the Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

Another way to get to Abu Dhabi is via Route E102 from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to the Mussafah Shabiya Bus Station.

Meanwhile, if you want to get to Al Ain, you can book a ticket from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain Bus Station via Route E201.

Booking your tickets online ensures a smooth and efficient commute.