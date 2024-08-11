5 Filipino dishes with different names

Filipino cuisine, two words that make your mouth water. Our dishes have a colorful history, influenced by various cultures from around the world. Some Filipino dishes are influenced by Spanish history, while others are influenced by Chinese culture.

As these Filipino dishes gained popularity, they took on unique names in different regions. So, if you’re familiar with a classic Filipino dish, don’t be surprised to hear it called by a different name from friends born in other parts of the Philippines.

That’s the beauty of the Filipino language—it is colorful, just like its culture and cuisine.

Without further ado, here are five Filipino dishes that have different names.

1. Dinuguan (Tinumis)

Dinuguan tastes like home, but did you know it is called Tinumis in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija? In some places, it goes by other names: Tid Tad in Kapampangan, Sinugaok in Batangas, and Dugo-Dugo in Cebuano. While vinegar is used for Dinuguan for a sour taste, Tinumis uses either tamarind leaves, tamarind flowers, or tamarind mix. This dish is best served with steamed white rice. Yum!

2. Laing (Pinangat)

Many Filipinos love Laing, but in the Bicol region, it is called Pinangat. However, the two versions are quite different. Pinangat uses whole fresh taro leaves wrapping all the ingredients and steamed in coconut milk. Other recipes also include Kanduli (Manila sea catfish). Meanwhile, the Laing version in Luzon uses shredded leaves and may include chopped leaf stalks.

3. Bulalo (Pochero)

Bulalo is one of the classic Filipino dishes loved by many. It is beef stew with a warm, flavorful broth, eaten with bok choy, corn, and other vegetables. In Luzon, it is called Bulalo, but in Cebu, it is called Pochero. Be careful though, because in Luzon, there is also a dish called Pochero, a traditional Filipino stew made with tomato sauce, saba bananas, and beans.

4. Bicol Express (Sinilihan)

The spicy dish Bicol Express is called sinilihan or gulay na lada (vegetables with chili) in the Bicol region. It was said that Cely Kalaw, one of the icons of Filipino food and cooking, created this meaty dish in Naga City, making it creamy with coconut milk and cream.

5. Bilo-Bilo (Binignit)

Filipinos with a sweet tooth will never get enough of the famous dessert soup Bilo-Bilo, consisting of kamoteng kahoy, saba bananas, and glutinous rice in coconut milk and cream. However, in Cebu, it is called Binignit, which is usually prepared during the Holy Week, reminding the people of the importance of faith, family, and community.

There are likely even more Filipino dishes with regional variations in names. What others can you add to the list?