Summer-saya: How to have a fun summer right at home

The summer heat is upon us, and with it comes a chance for more indoor activities to enjoy! If you’re on a tight budget or simply want to avoid overspending, why not make the most of your summer at home? You don’t have to spend it alone—gather your friends, family, and loved ones and enjoy summer right in your living room. Here are a few ideas:

SALO-SALO

Summer is the perfect time for a salo-salo with friends and family. It’s not just about enjoying delicious food; it’s also about spending time together preparing it, sharing stories, and laughing as you cook Filipino dishes with ingredients available in the UAE. Plus, you can even make your salo-salo fun by making or buying halo-halo! You can also order your favorite international dishes, like Biryani, to add a special touch to your gathering.

KARAOKE TIME

Of course, after the salo-salo, don’t head straight home just yet! Make the most of your gathering with a classic Filipino touch—no gathering is complete without a karaoke session. Belt out your favorite high notes or simply sing along to the songs you love. We know you’ve got a secret list of songs tucked away in your notes app *wink*—so pull it out, grab the mic, and let the fun begin! Just remember to keep the volume in check so you don’t disturb the neighbors.

JAMMING

If you don’t have the necessary equipments to set up a karaoke but have musical instruments on hand, you can still jam and sing along to your favorite songs—just make sure someone knows how to play them!

MOVIE MARATHON

Suppose you’re looking for something more chill. In that case, you can also set up a movie marathon where you can binge-watch Filipino movies or teleseryes while snacking on your favorite Filipino “chichirya” with a little bit of “chika” on the side!

Spending summer at home will never be boring, especially when you’re with friends, family, or loved ones. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter where you go or how much you spend if you’re enjoying it with the right people. Plus, staying at home will save you money. The most important thing is to cherish the moments with those you care about.