Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

From OFW to millionaire: OFW hits PH lotto jackpot and heads home

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal24 mins ago

Photo courtesy: PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported on August 9, 2024, that a 53-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from the Middle East won the Lotto 6/42 jackpot drawn on July 11, securing a prize of PHP 27,450,306.20.

The OFW placed his winning bet using eLotto, a web-based platform launched by the PCSO. His winning combination was 33-17-40-09-42-20. After learning of his win, he immediately returned to the Philippines.

Having worked abroad for 20 years to support his family, the new millionaire shared that he regularly plays the lotto whenever he visits his hometown, using numbers based on his family members’ birthdates. He also hinted that this life-changing win might encourage him to stay in the Philippines for good. The OFW plans to invest a portion of his winnings in business ventures and allocate some for ongoing medical expenses.

(With inputs from PCSO)

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal24 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

House fire

UAE Civil Defence issues safety measures in case of house fire

60 mins ago
BTS Jin

BTS Jin named as global brand ambassador for Gucci

2 hours ago
Summer saya

Summer-saya: How to have a fun summer right at home

3 hours ago
Tow truck

Covered number plates in vehicles? Abu Dhabi Police warn against AED 400 fine

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button