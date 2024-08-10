From OFW to millionaire: OFW hits PH lotto jackpot and heads home

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported on August 9, 2024, that a 53-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from the Middle East won the Lotto 6/42 jackpot drawn on July 11, securing a prize of PHP 27,450,306.20.

The OFW placed his winning bet using eLotto, a web-based platform launched by the PCSO. His winning combination was 33-17-40-09-42-20. After learning of his win, he immediately returned to the Philippines.

Having worked abroad for 20 years to support his family, the new millionaire shared that he regularly plays the lotto whenever he visits his hometown, using numbers based on his family members’ birthdates. He also hinted that this life-changing win might encourage him to stay in the Philippines for good. The OFW plans to invest a portion of his winnings in business ventures and allocate some for ongoing medical expenses.

(With inputs from PCSO)