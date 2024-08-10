Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Covered number plates in vehicles? Abu Dhabi Police warn against AED 400 fine

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police/X

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against covering their vehicle’s number plates, particularly those being transported on recovery trucks, noting that violators will face fines.

The police said that drivers of recovery vehicle carriers transporting cars with covered number plates would incur a fine of AED 400 and receive 4 traffic violation points.

Authorities also reminded the public that hiding a vehicle’s number plate violates Federal Traffic Law.

