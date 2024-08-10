Covered number plates in vehicles? Abu Dhabi Police warn against AED 400 fine

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against covering their vehicle’s number plates, particularly those being transported on recovery trucks, noting that violators will face fines.

The police said that drivers of recovery vehicle carriers transporting cars with covered number plates would incur a fine of AED 400 and receive 4 traffic violation points.

#تنويه | #شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو السائقين إلى ضرورة الإلتزام بعدم إخفاء بيانات لوحات أرقام المركبات المحمولة وسيتم مخالفة سائقي حاملات المركبات الـ”ركيفري” وفقاً لقانون السير والمرور الاتحادي “عدم اتباع إرشادات شرطي المرور” بغرامة وقدرها 400 درهم و 4 نقاط مرورية . pic.twitter.com/u5oxDt6ERk — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) August 9, 2024

Authorities also reminded the public that hiding a vehicle’s number plate violates Federal Traffic Law.