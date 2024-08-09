Save up on traveling with Singapore Airlines using KrisFlyer and Mastercard®

The end of the year is near! Various holidays are coming soon, and many people usually use their paid vacation leaves to go somewhere and celebrate the occasion. Think of going back to your home country and spending quality time with your family, or trying a new country to experience with your loved ones.

However, some are hesitant to book their flight tickets because of the high travel expenses.

But not so much with Singapore Airlines! With KrisFlyer and Mastercard®, would you believe that you can save more on your travel expenses?

With Singapore’s 59th National Day approaching, the airlines are more than happy to give back generously to the community.

Travelers can enjoy 59 percent off their extra baggage purchases with Mastercard® and KrisFlyer, and it’s super easy! Here are three simple steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit singaporeair.com and log into your KrisFlyer account. If you are not a KrisFlyer member yet, don’t miss out! Sign up, and get amazing deals and offers.

Step 2: Proceed to book your flight but do not forget to use the promo code: SQMCSGDAY.

Step 3: Lastly, complete your flight booking and extra baggage purchase with Mastercard® 48 hours before your flight.

Make sure that you book your flight and purchase your extra baggage until August 31, 2024. That gives you ample time—for the whole month—to finish booking.

Moreover, the flight should be between September 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025; just in time for the holidays!

So, what are you waiting for? Book your flights and extra baggage now with Singapore Airlines. Share this good news with your family and friends, and look forward to traveling together and making great memories during the holidays.

You may visit this page for more information about the offer: https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/ae/plan-travel/local-promotions/travel-more-with-less-with-mastercard/