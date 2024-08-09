Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte laments gov’t inaction over flood programs, criticizes lack of support to Davao City projects

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte has issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the lack of government action on flood control projects in Davao City, calling on national leaders to prioritize infrastructure projects that are essential for flood management.

In her statement, Duterte highlighted her personal experiences with flooding in Davao City, recounting the challenges she faced during her tenure as mayor, including two major floods that affected her family home and a devastating flash flood that claimed 30 lives.

“Leadership is faithfulness to the oath of office. Leadership is faithful service to the people. Leaders should only say one thing — that ‘it is done,'” Duterte said, emphasizing the need for decisive action and commitment from government officials.

Duterte’s frustrations stem from the delayed implementation of the “Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control,” a comprehensive plan that was initiated during the Duterte administration and published in July 2023.

She urged the current administration to allocate funds and move forward with the projects outlined in the plan, suggesting that political biases may be hindering progress.

“Baka naman gusto nang pondohan ang mga infrastructure projects na naaayon sa masterplan? O baka naman may alinlangan pa hinggil dito dahil Duterte ang mayor at mas mamarapatin nilang gibain na lang?” she questioned.

Duterte also extended her gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japanese government for their support in flood management efforts in Davao City.

In a concluding message, the Vice President reiterated her commitment to using her position, resources, and platform to advocate for the Filipino people, insisting that Filipinos “deserve better” and should “be the best.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T161136.010

Tulfo threatens to resign from TV5 following talent’s sexual abuse claim vs. executive

8 mins ago
djibouti sunseat istock

17 PH seafarers declared safe after missile attack, says DMW

56 mins ago
Fefe from Dolce and Gabanna website

D&G’s AED390 dog perfume costs more than your cologne

3 hours ago
gloc-9 sb19

SB19, Gloc-9 collaborate on new track ‘Kalakal’

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button