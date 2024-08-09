Sara Duterte laments gov’t inaction over flood programs, criticizes lack of support to Davao City projects

Vice President Sara Duterte has issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the lack of government action on flood control projects in Davao City, calling on national leaders to prioritize infrastructure projects that are essential for flood management.

In her statement, Duterte highlighted her personal experiences with flooding in Davao City, recounting the challenges she faced during her tenure as mayor, including two major floods that affected her family home and a devastating flash flood that claimed 30 lives.

“Leadership is faithfulness to the oath of office. Leadership is faithful service to the people. Leaders should only say one thing — that ‘it is done,'” Duterte said, emphasizing the need for decisive action and commitment from government officials.

Duterte’s frustrations stem from the delayed implementation of the “Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control,” a comprehensive plan that was initiated during the Duterte administration and published in July 2023.

She urged the current administration to allocate funds and move forward with the projects outlined in the plan, suggesting that political biases may be hindering progress.

“Baka naman gusto nang pondohan ang mga infrastructure projects na naaayon sa masterplan? O baka naman may alinlangan pa hinggil dito dahil Duterte ang mayor at mas mamarapatin nilang gibain na lang?” she questioned.

Duterte also extended her gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japanese government for their support in flood management efforts in Davao City.

In a concluding message, the Vice President reiterated her commitment to using her position, resources, and platform to advocate for the Filipino people, insisting that Filipinos “deserve better” and should “be the best.”