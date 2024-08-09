PH, Qatar affirm increased OFW protection, better working conditions

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the State of Qatar Ministry of Labour have vowed to enhance the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and improve their working conditions, as the latter seeks to hire more skilled OFWs.

This was affirmed in a joint statement released during the 5th Philippines and Qatar Joint Committee Meeting in Pasay City, which promotes the rights and welfare of OFWs. The agreement was signed by DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan and Qatar Ministry of Labour Assistant Undersecretary Sheika Najha Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The DMW said that Qatar expressed its interest in hiring more skilled OFWs, including nurses, architects, and engineers, and both countries agreed to collaborate on deploying OFWs under better terms and conditions.

The joint statement also confirmed that Qatar does not charge placement fees as per its labor laws and that the two would establish measures banning placement fees, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The agency added that they adopted a unified and enhanced standard employment contract for both domestic and skilled OFWs in their bilateral labor relations.

“The enhanced employment contract for Filipino workers in Qatar prescribes improved working conditions, the entitlement of workers to end-of-service benefits that are higher compared with other countries, medical and social care, and decent accommodation that respect workers’ cultural and religious needs,” the DMW said in a news release.

The contract ensures job security of OFWs by implementing shorter probationary period of three months and setting clear guidelines for contract termination by both employers and employees.

The joint statement also announced the formation of a Joint Technical Working Committee that would review existing and pending bilateral labor agreements between the two countries on fair recruitment, safe migration, and decent work for migrant workers.