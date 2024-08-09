Four-day workweek set for Dubai gov’t employees this summer

From August 12 to September 30, employees across 15 government organizations in Dubai will benefit from reduced working hours as part of the emirate’s pilot program for its “Our Flexible Summer” initiative.

Throughout its eight-week trial implementation, employees of participating government entities will only have seven hours of working time, with Fridays designated as a day off.

According to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), the initiative mainly seeks to enhance work-life balance among employees and promote the sustainable use of government resources, especially during the summer period.

“We are thrilled to announce that DGHR will be launching the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative, in line with our long-standing efforts to nurture a flexible work environment that promotes the work-life balance of government employees, in accordance with best international practices,” DGHR Director-General Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi said.

“The launch will also further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai’s competitiveness,” he added.

The initiative seamlessly aligns with the goals of “Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033,” which aims to establish Dubai as a global destination for long-term settlement and work, state news agency WAM reported.

The DGHR will provide government organizations with the tools to share feedback on how the initiative affects employees and productivity. They will also review this feedback regularly to prepare a final report on the initiative’s results, recommendations, and suitability for different entities.