DMW urges OFWs affected by 7.1-magnitude Japan quake to contact help desk

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers has called on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan to contact its help desk for immediate assistance and support.

OFWs and their families hit by the earthquake in Miyazaki prefecture may contact the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk through these contact details provided by the DMW:

𝐏𝐇𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐬:
(02) 8522-3663; (02) 8293-9155 / (02) 8722-1144; (02) 8722-1155
Mobile Number: +63 919-067-3975
Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63 908-326-8344
Email address: [email protected]

𝐌𝐖𝐎 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐬:
OSAKA: +81 7022756082
+81 7024474016
TOKYO: +81 7036300167

The US Geological Survey reported that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern Miyazaki province at around 0742GMT.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.

