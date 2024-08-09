DMW urges OFWs affected by 7.1-magnitude Japan quake to contact help desk

The Department of Migrant Workers has called on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan to contact its help desk for immediate assistance and support.

OFWs and their families hit by the earthquake in Miyazaki prefecture may contact the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk through these contact details provided by the DMW:

𝐏𝐇𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐬:

(02) 8522-3663; (02) 8293-9155 / (02) 8722-1144; (02) 8722-1155

Mobile Number: +63 919-067-3975

Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63 908-326-8344

Email address: [email protected]

𝐌𝐖𝐎 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐬:

OSAKA: +81 7022756082

+81 7024474016

TOKYO: +81 7036300167

The US Geological Survey reported that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern Miyazaki province at around 0742GMT.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.