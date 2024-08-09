Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

17 PH seafarers declared safe after missile attack, says DMW

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino57 mins ago

File photo: Djibouti sea view

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reassured everyone that the 17 Filipino seafarers aboard MV Groton were safe after the Houthi rebels attacked them on August 3.

In addition to the 17 Filipinos on board, two non-Filipino crew members are reported safe. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

According to DMW, Houthi rebels fired a missile attack, resulting in the MV Groton sustaining minor damages. The ship was attacked 60 nautical miles off Yemen as it went on its course to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ship has diverted its course and was docked at a Djibouti port for further evaluation.

Cornbulk Shipmanagement Corporation, the MV Groton’s operator, reported that they did not find any oil leakages or water entering the ship.

Nevertheless, the DMW will continue to offer their help to the seafarers and their families and monitor the situation.

The DMW also reiterated that shipowners must avoid the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Department will enforce Department Order No. 3 series of 2024, which prohibits deploying Filipino seafarers on board ships to high-risk and war-like zones.

Moreover, the Department reminded Filipino seafarers that they have the right to refuse to get deployed to such areas. Filipino seafarers may inform the Department of their situation or submit their Confirmation of Refusal to go to the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and other zones.

