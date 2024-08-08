Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Trillanes files another complaint vs. Duterte, Bong Go

Screengrabbed from Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV/FB

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes has filed another case against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go.

Trillanes filed another plunder case before the Department of Justice.

The complaint filed stemmed from the P16-billion Philippine Navy Frigate Acquisition Project (FAP) in 2016.

Go called the allegations old and rehashed “for obvious politicking purposes.”

Trillanes also accused Duterte and Go accused of graft, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

“Duterte has essentially publicly admitted that he and his long-time errand boy, Respondent Bong Go, directly intervene and/or interfered in the implementation of the FAP at the behest of Hyundai Heavy Industries,” Trillanes said in his complaint.

