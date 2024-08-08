Cat defeats runner in a marathon

Amid the celebrations and enthusiasm for the Paris Olympics 2024, a video of a cat goes viral on social media.

This cat suddenly appeared out of nowhere in a marathon in China last year and impressively outran the first-place runner.

During the final moments of the 2023 Fuling Chongqing Half Marathon in China, a cat suddenly darts onto the track, emerging from the sidelines to join the leading runner, who was about to win the race.

The cat then ran and skilfully zigzags between the cones, as if it was boasting its flexibility and sprinting prowess before going for the finish line.

No one knew where the cat had come from or who its owner was.

Meanwhile, the lead runner named Wang Wanfu eventually caught up to the finish line of the 21-km-long race after a few seconds.

Wang was declared the winner of the race, with a timing of one hour, eight minutes, and 36 seconds. However, this mysterious, cute cat was the one who ultimately stole the spotlight that day.