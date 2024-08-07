OFWs may avail of OWWA’s supplemental medical assistance in the PH

Did you know that as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), you may be eligible for supplemental medical assistance from the government? A recent post by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) stated that active OWWA and PhilHealth members can take advantage of this benefit. Read along to find out how you can do it!

First, make sure to visit the OWWA Regional Welfare Office near your permanent address in the Philippines. Upon arrival, you can obtain a priority number and wait for your turn. When your number is called, present your identification card (ID) at the Social Benefits Unit counter for verification of your Membership Record.

Once they have verified that your OWWA membership and Membership Data Record (MDR) are valid, you may then get the MedPlus Application Form which you need to submit alongside other needed requirements.

According to their website, the checklist of requirements includes OFW Membership Record (MR), MEDPlus Application Form, One (1) Copy of Passport Size Picture, Valid Passport, Valid Identification (I.D) Card, Member Data Record from PhilHealth, and Medical Certificate. Meanwhile, if the family of OFW claims the assistance they may present a Duly notarized Special Power of Attorney executed by the OFW if the OFW is abroad; or the Death certificate of the deceased OFW/marriage certificate or birth certificate of NOK-claimant issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), if the OFW is deceased.

After submitting, you can proceed to claim the financial assistance through a check or cash payout by presenting the claim stub. After claiming, please go to the Cashier – Releasing Window and present 2 valid IDs.

MEDplus, the supplemental medical assistance, offers financial help to cover hospital or medical bills, equivalent to PhilHealth benefits but up to a maximum of Php 50,000 per member only.