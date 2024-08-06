RTA to launch tourist bus this September

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to launch a tourist bus initiative in September to improve the Emirate’s tourism.

Thanks to this tourist bus named the On & Off initiative, residents and visitors who are “tourism pioneers” can now enjoy Dubai’s top tourist attractions for a full day—and only for AED 35!

تعتزم #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات في #دبي إطلاق مبادرة “أون & أوف” (الحافلة السياحية) في سبتمبر المقبل، وهي مبادرة جديدة تستهدف جذب سكان وزوار الإمارة من رواد السياحة للتمتع بأبرز المعالم السياحية في هذا المدينة النابضة بالحياة والتي لا تتوقف عن التطوّر والتألق، وتقديم كل ما هو جديد… pic.twitter.com/Z2cL0E6Tyt — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 5, 2024

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, explained that the bus will go through stations and stops of other public transportation, such as public buses, metro stations, and marine transport.

The On & Off tourist bus, which will operate from 10 AM to 10 PM, will move from its starting point at Dubai Mall, which holds the eight most famous landmarks in the Emirate: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque and City Walk. Then, it will pass through nine stations throughout the Emirate located at the same eight landmarks mentioned.

In addition to this, the tourist bus will appear more commonly at the Al Ghubaiba station, which includes a metro station, public bus stations, and marine transport. This station is one of the most significant integrated public networks in Dubai.

Tourists and residents can expect the On & Off bus to leave Dubai Mall every other hour. The duration of its trip throughout the mentioned landmarks will be two hours.

According to Bahrozyan, RTA supports the growth of the Emirate’s tourism, which is crucial to boosting the numbers of businessmen, visitors, tourists, and investors in the city. The Authority also aims to position the Emirate as a destination known for its world-class services, security, safety, and solid infrastructure in all fields, including public transportation.