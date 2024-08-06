Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA to launch tourist bus this September

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 mins ago

Courtesy: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to launch a tourist bus initiative in September to improve the Emirate’s tourism.

Thanks to this tourist bus named the On & Off initiative, residents and visitors who are “tourism pioneers” can now enjoy Dubai’s top tourist attractions for a full day—and only for AED 35!

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, explained that the bus will go through stations and stops of other public transportation, such as public buses, metro stations, and marine transport.

The On & Off tourist bus, which will operate from 10 AM to 10 PM, will move from its starting point at Dubai Mall, which holds the eight most famous landmarks in the Emirate: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque and City Walk. Then, it will pass through nine stations throughout the Emirate located at the same eight landmarks mentioned.

In addition to this, the tourist bus will appear more commonly at the Al Ghubaiba station, which includes a metro station, public bus stations, and marine transport. This station is one of the most significant integrated public networks in Dubai.

Tourists and residents can expect the On & Off bus to leave Dubai Mall every other hour. The duration of its trip throughout the mentioned landmarks will be two hours.

According to Bahrozyan, RTA supports the growth of the Emirate’s tourism, which is crucial to boosting the numbers of businessmen, visitors, tourists, and investors in the city. The Authority also aims to position the Emirate as a destination known for its world-class services, security, safety, and solid infrastructure in all fields, including public transportation.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Oasis Park

Oasis Park Launches ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ Campaign

17 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 08 01 at 2.06.43 PM

HUAWEI AppGallery and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra Empower Emirates Esports League in New Strategic Alliance

18 hours ago
online scams

Red flags to watch out for to avoid falling victim to online scams

18 hours ago
francis tolentino senator

Tolentino quits Duterte-backed PDP due to WPS differences

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button