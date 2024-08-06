‘Napatawad ko na kayo’: Carlos Yulo wishes for estranged mother to ‘heal and move on’ amid controversies

Filipino gymnast and Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo has issued a statement clarifying his side of the recent issues surrounding him and his estranged mother. In the video, Yulo also expressed that he has already forgiven his mother and hopes she will heal and move on from the issues.

“Ang message ko po sa’yo, Ma, ay mag-heal kayo, mag-move on, at napatawad ko na kayo long time ago po,” said Yulo.

Yulo posted a seven-minute video where he addressed the recent claims made by his mother in media interviews. He corrected her statement about the 70,000 incentives from the World Championships, specifying that it was actually from the 2022 event.

“Hindi lang po, 70k yung na-receive ko po dun. Alam ko, six digits po yun dahil alam kong dalawa yung nakuha kong medalya,” Yulo said.

He explained that he was unaware of the incentives until he searched for them himself. “Hindi ko pa po malalaman na na-receive niya na po yung incentives ko kung hindi ko na po hinanap.”

Yulo clarified that he never received or requested the incentives but simply wanted to know their whereabouts.

“Yung prinsipyo po kasi dito, wala po sa liit o laki ng amount ng incentives na ginalaw niya kundi sa pagtago at paggalaw niya ng wala pong consent yung pinopoint ko po sa kanya.” He added that he discovered about it when he gained access to his bank account, which was previously managed by his mother.

Yulo also addressed various points related to his mother’s statements about his girlfriend.

