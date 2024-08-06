EJ Obiena apologizes after placing 4th in Paris Olympics 2024

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena apologized to the public after missing the podium in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade de France.

“I apologize. I promised I’m gonna go back after Tokyo and do better. I did, but I would say it didn’t change in my book. Still, I came up short. I’m sorry, I apologize for it,” Obiena said in an interview with One Sports.

“It’s painful. I missed a medal by one jump and it wasn’t far. Disappointed, definitely,” he said.

Obiena was unable to clear the 5.95-meter mark after three attempts, which would have secured him a bronze medal.

He also described the outcome as “painful.” He said: “I think this one, if not [more] painful maybe just as much. I’m thankful that I got to the final, but at the same time, I’m disappointed. It’s the same height and I missed it by one attempt. One attempt was an Olympic medal.”

In an Instagram post, Obiena expressed his gratitude toward all his followers and supporters before writing about his reflections on the results of his performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Fourth place is painful, to say the least; and in sports with three podium places, perhaps 4th is the harshest place to be. I am heartbroken that a single failure cost me and cost a nation I so deeply love—the podium,” Obiena said.

“I apologize for this outcome; such is life as the world of competitive sports can be exhilarating at times, and painful at others. I have experienced both and unfortunately today I am on the other side of it!

Obiena also wrote positively in his caption, saying that he is “proud of what I was actually able to stitch together for this Olympics, with all the struggles that came with this year.” He also said that the “reality” is still sinking in, and he is still “processing the outcome.”

“I learned a long time ago to take one day at a time, and that’s exactly what I am going to do,” Obiena wrote. “Thank you again for your support and standing by me. I love you all, and we all share a common love and pride for the Philippines.”

Obiena’s performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 was far better than in the 2021 Tokyo Games, where he finished 11th place.

For many Filipinos, however, Obiena need not apologize. One netizen said: “Need no apology! It should be us who should be apologizing to you, we haven’t shown you enough support to support you through this quest. Chin up, you make us all proud in here! Vamos, Tomasino!”

Radio host DJ Chacha said: “Kasama mo ang buong Pilipinas na kinabahan sa laban kanina. From 11th to 4th place. Ang nag-iisang Asian sa Top 5 Finals. We are proud of you! Mabuhay ka, EJ!”

Kasama mo ang buong Pilipinas na kinabahan sa laban kanina. From 11th to 4th place. Ang nag-iisang Asian sa TOP 5 Finals. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU! Mabuhay ka, EJ! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/KXLld2dDae — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) August 5, 2024

Another netizen said: “Despite the injuries, PATAFA issue, doping accusation—love it when smaller countries step up and show the first world countries that they’re here and ready for the challenge too. See you on LA2028, EJ Obiena. You have so much potential in you! Thank you for representing the [Philippines].”

despite the injuries, PATAFA issue, doping accusation — love it when smaller countries step up and show the first world countries that they’re here & ready for the challenge too see you on LA2028, EJ Obiena. you have so much potential in you! thank you for representing the 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/HEfs68VbJW — ☻ (@103O20I) August 5, 2024

Despite the results, Obiena promises to come back stronger. He expressed his appreciation for Carlos Yulo, who won two gold Olympic medals for the Philippines.

“@c_edrielzxs [Carlos Yulo] has already made this an Olympics to remember and I salute him. I am sorry I didn’t join him on the podium but I will be back,” Obiena vowed.