Tolentino quits Duterte-backed PDP due to WPS differences

Senator Francis Tolentino has resigned from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino or PDP-Laban over significant differences in the West Philippine Sea position of the party.

Tolentino wrote a letter to PDP President Robin Padilla to tender his resignation after the latter advised him to leave the party to avoid any conflicting positions.

Tolentino said he “will pursue a path, from now, as an independent legislator, effective immediately.”

“This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to significant differences in our foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea,” Tolentino wrote.

Tolentino stressed the need to adhere to the 2016 Arbitral Award to protect the country’s sovereignty. He added that he does not support the party’s position to solve matters through bilateral dialogues alone.

“Given this fundamental divergence. I feel it necessary for both myself and the Party to take this step. This will allow a more cohesive and unified approach within the Party on this critical issue. I trust that this decision will support the Party in developing a more focused and effective strategy,” he added.

“The Party’s inclination on bilateral dialogue concerning these matters, while having merit, may not fully align with the principles established by the Arbitral Ruling and might weaken our position in the international arena,” Tolentino added.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte had implemented a friendlier stance against China during his term.