Three Filipino crew members of seized vessel freed by Iranian authorities- DMW

The three remaining Filipino crew members of the Portuguese-flagged vessel, MSC Aries, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz last April, have been released by Iranian authorities.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) made the announcement on Saturday.

“Ang magandang ulat dito, hindi lang namin inanunsiyo pero quietly iyong tatlo na natira doon sa MSC Aries, that was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sa Strait of Hormuz ay nakauwi na – nakauwi na silang tatlo,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac told reporters over the weekend.

“Iyong tatlo nakauwi kamakailan lamang noong Huwebes,” he added.

The MSC Aries was seized by Iranian authorities on April 13 while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, near the Gulf of Oman.

Iran claimed that the container ship had links to Israel, coinciding with a mass drone attack launched by Iranian forces against Israel.