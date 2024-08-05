Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Three Filipino crew members of seized vessel freed by Iranian authorities- DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

The three remaining Filipino crew members of the Portuguese-flagged vessel, MSC Aries, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz last April, have been released by Iranian authorities.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) made the announcement on Saturday.

“Ang magandang ulat dito, hindi lang namin inanunsiyo pero quietly iyong tatlo na natira doon sa MSC Aries, that was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sa Strait of Hormuz ay nakauwi na – nakauwi na silang tatlo,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac told reporters over the weekend.

“Iyong tatlo nakauwi kamakailan lamang noong Huwebes,” he added.

The MSC Aries was seized by Iranian authorities on April 13 while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, near the Gulf of Oman.

Iran claimed that the container ship had links to Israel, coinciding with a mass drone attack launched by Iranian forces against Israel.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

top 5 uae destinations that are not desert

Top 5 UAE destinations that defy the desert stereotype

1 min ago
Department of Migrant Workers hans cacdac

DMW: Pinoys in Bangladesh safe amid civil unrest

32 mins ago
carlos yulo jake jarman

Two Pinoys on the podium: Did you know that Jake Jarman of Great Britain is Filipino-British?

3 hours ago
carlos yulo and chloe san jose and mommy angelica

Online drama: Carlos Yulo’s mom vs. girlfriend, netizens react

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button