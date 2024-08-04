Marcos congratulates Carlos Yulo for bagging gold in Paris Olympics

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to gymnast Carlos Yulo after winning the second Olympic gold medal for the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“We’ve witnessed history as Carlos Yulo clinched the Philippines’ first 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 medal in artistic gymnastics at the 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝙊𝙡𝙮𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙨,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.
Yulo bagged the gold medal at the men’s gymnastics floor exercise finals, scoring 15.000 points.
“I am confident that it will not be the last. Congratulations, Caloy! The entire country stands proud with you!” the
President added.
