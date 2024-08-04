Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Anti-Kamote Driver Bill filed to protect responsible drivers from detention in road accidents

The “Anti-Kamote driver” bill about protecting innocent drivers from unjust detention during road accidents was filed in the House of Representatives.

The term “Kamote drivers” meant reckless road users.

Under this bill, those who are involved in road accidents can be prevented from being detained as long as they provide evidence that they are not at fault.

The evidence can be sourced from a dash cam recording or CCTV footage.

In a report by Tina Panganiban-Perez on 24 Oras, Davao Oriental Representative Cheeno Almario expressed concern about the disparity in caution among drivers, noting that while some are very careful, others do not exercise the same level of caution, which can be unfair.

However, the person to decide whether to detain a driver or not will be discussed in an upcoming hearing.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) questioned if this new bill is necessary.

“Do we really need a new law? The police already have the power and discretion. Any new law will not neutralize the ‘SOP’ of passing the issue to the fiscal and courts,” said AAP’s Robby Consunji.

