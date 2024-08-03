Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ride directly: RTA Dubai launches separate trains to Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange starting August 03

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that starting August 3, 2024, there will be separate trains serving the Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange routes. Commuters will no longer need to transfer at Jabal Ali, as two dedicated trains will operate on the Metro Red Line, each with its own route to either Expo 2020 or UAE Exchange. Passengers simply need to check the screens to ensure they board the train heading to their desired destination.

Previously, passengers on the Red Line traveling from Centrepoint to Ibn Battuta, Energy, Danube, and UAE Exchange had to switch trains at Jabal Ali Metro Station.

Passengers heading to The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park, and Expo 2020 could continue their journey without changing trains.

With this upgrade, passengers no longer need to switch trains, offering a seamless travel experience.

This announcement was further reiterated through a social media post by the RTA which states: “To offer a better experience for #DubaiMetro commuters, #RTA announces separate trips towards Expo 2020 Metro Station and UAE Exchange Metro Station. Make sure to check display screens to ensure your safe arrival to your destination. The new service improvement will be in effect starting August 3, 2024.”

 

