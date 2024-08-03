Manila crowd goes wild as K-Pop Girl Group ITZY dances to ‘Pantropiko’

Manila was buzzing with excitement as K-pop sensation ITZY took the stage at the SM Mall of Asia Arena during the Manila leg of their concert. They delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Pantropiko,’ a hit song by the Philippines’ beloved girl group, BINI.

Filipino fans were screaming as they watched their favorite Korean idols dance to the Filipino hit song, joining in with enthusiastic dancing and singing. Not ready to let the moment end, the crowd started chanting “Isa pa”—meaning “One more” or “One more time.” The girls, moved by the crowd’s enthusiasm, performed the dance again.

To top it off, Chaeryeong, one of ITZY’s members, made the night even more memorable by doing BINI Sheena’s iconic “Eyyy” gesture.