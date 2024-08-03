Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Manila crowd goes wild as K-Pop Girl Group ITZY dances to ‘Pantropiko’

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago

Manila was buzzing with excitement as K-pop sensation ITZY took the stage at the SM Mall of Asia Arena during the Manila leg of their concert. They delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Pantropiko,’ a hit song by the Philippines’ beloved girl group, BINI.

Filipino fans were screaming as they watched their favorite Korean idols dance to the Filipino hit song, joining in with enthusiastic dancing and singing. Not ready to let the moment end, the crowd started chanting “Isa pa”—meaning “One more” or “One more time.” The girls, moved by the crowd’s enthusiasm, performed the dance again.

To top it off, Chaeryeong, one of ITZY’s members, made the night even more memorable by doing BINI Sheena’s iconic “Eyyy” gesture.

@jambysn @ITZY dancing BINI’s Pantropiko tonight at the #ITZY_BORNTOBE_MANILA! Para sayo to @MIKHA LIM. 😅🫶🏻 #Pantropiko #pantropikochallenge #itzy #Yuna #Yeji #Ryujin #chaeryeong #fyp #biniph ♬ original sound – JB

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Blood donation 2

Filipino organizations in UAE conduct blood donation drive

44 mins ago
carlos yulo again

Carlos Yulo wins PH second gold medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

53 mins ago
Angeline Quinto

Angeline Quinto releases English version of BTS-inspired K-drama OST

3 hours ago
EJ OBIENA

EJ Obiena qualifies for Men’s Pole Vault finals at Paris Olympics

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button