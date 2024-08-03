Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Get your cars checked for free in the UAE

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal51 mins ago

This summer, the Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police are currently offering free car inspections (for light vehicles)! Here’s what you need to know:

You can visit any AutoPro centers in Dubai and nearby Emirates for a free car-check up from the Dubai Police. This includes checking your car’s belts, AC and air filter, windshield washer fluid, wiper blades, battery health, radiator hoses, tyre pressure, engine oil and coolant levels, lights, and fluid levels.

This initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign, promoting traffic awareness and safety measures. To find the nearest AutoPro centers, click on this link. However, it is important to note that these services are available only until August 31.

In Abu Dhabi, you can also get free car check-ups at any ADNOC Distribution center. A representative of Abu Dhabi Police announced in a video that you can “experience a free 12-point vehicle inspection at any ADNOC Distribution station throughout the UAE.” The services include checking engine oil, windshield washer fluid, oil filter, clutch fluid, cleaning the air filter, and coolant fluid levels.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal51 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

EJ OBIENA

EJ Obiena qualifies for Men’s Pole Vault finals at Paris Olympics

13 mins ago
UAE flag

UAE to grant 2-month grace period for residents with visa violations

2 hours ago
dubai metro

Ride directly: RTA Dubai launches separate trains to Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange starting August 03

5 hours ago
Marcos

Marcos orders salary increase for government workers

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button