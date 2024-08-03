Get your cars checked for free in the UAE

This summer, the Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police are currently offering free car inspections (for light vehicles)! Here’s what you need to know:

You can visit any AutoPro centers in Dubai and nearby Emirates for a free car-check up from the Dubai Police. This includes checking your car’s belts, AC and air filter, windshield washer fluid, wiper blades, battery health, radiator hoses, tyre pressure, engine oil and coolant levels, lights, and fluid levels.

This initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign, promoting traffic awareness and safety measures. To find the nearest AutoPro centers, click on this link. However, it is important to note that these services are available only until August 31.

In Abu Dhabi, you can also get free car check-ups at any ADNOC Distribution center. A representative of Abu Dhabi Police announced in a video that you can “experience a free 12-point vehicle inspection at any ADNOC Distribution station throughout the UAE.” The services include checking engine oil, windshield washer fluid, oil filter, clutch fluid, cleaning the air filter, and coolant fluid levels.