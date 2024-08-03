Filipino organizations in UAE conduct blood donation drive

Various Filipino organizations in the UAE participated in the blood donation drive at the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, with 104 donors joining in.

Of this number, 84 blood bags of 450 ml each have been collected, with diverse nationalities participating in the activity.

Organized by the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) and United Global Filipinos UAE chapter with 16 partner organizations, this activity promotes not only the blood donation itself, but also volunteerism.

“It’s a humanitarian act. Alam natin na kapag nagdonate tayo ng blood, hindi man natin kilala kung sino ang makaka-receive nung blood na ‘yun but we know for sure that we are helping to support or extend the lives of those people,” Elmer Ocampo Casao, president of the United Global Filipinos said.

Aside from Filipinos, the activity was also opened to other nationalities, said PNA-UAE president Red Cloud Capuyan.

“For this blood donation, there will be three types of blood that will be donated. So we have the full blood, we have the platelets, and we also have the plasma. Lalo na ngayon may mga cases ng dengue, importante po ‘yung sa platelets,” Capuyan said.

The safety of the donors were also ensured during the screening, he added.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver also showed support to the event and donated his blood.

Fulfillment in saving lives

Mechelle Gegalao, vice president of Las Damas de Rizal in Abu Dhabi, said donating her blood is part of her passion to do community service.

“I’ve never done that back home eh, sa Pilipinas. So why not help dito? Kasi marami nga ang nangangailangan ng tulong… It’s service to the community as well,” Gegalao said.

Gegalao also said that she finds it fulfilling to save lives through her own little ways, and would continue to encourage more to donate blood.

“I have one friend coming here already. Ibang lahi siya. Hindi lang ito…not necessarily sa Filipino community event, Filipino community event lang din. Everyone is welcome to donate blood, as long as they’re willing to donate blood,” she added.

Attending the event as partner organizations are Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Institute of Electronic Engineers of the Philippines UAE, Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Filipino Radiographers, Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter, Las Damas De Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Sandigan Eagles Club – Abu Dhabi, Road Engineering Association of the Philippines – United Arab Emirates, GBI-TUG Peacemaker Regional Chapter Abu Dhabi UAE, OFW GMAC Abu Dhabi – UAE Chapter, United Filipino Community – Al Ain UAE, Ground Zero, The Global Filipino Community and Associates, Maharlika Academy and Podium Medical Training Institute.