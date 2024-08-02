UAE weather: Probability of rain next week

Several UAE residents have observed the recent drop in temperatures in Dubai. Could this signal incoming rain?

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) posted a week’s weather forecast from August 2, Friday to August 6, Tuesday. According to the forecast, there is a probability of rain on Saturday (Aug 3), Monday (Aug 5), and Tuesday (Aug 6).

Here are NCM’s weather predictions over the weekend until Tuesday:

Saturday, August 3: NCM says the weather will be “fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times.” The East Coast may have low clouds. Convective clouds, which ‘may be associated with rain’ may form eastward by afternoon.

Sunday, August 4: On Sunday, the weather will be “fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times.” NCM did not directly mention the possibility of rainfall, but clouds might appear over the mountains by afternoon.

Monday, August 5: Monday’s weather looks a bit similar to Saturday’s, with low clouds appearing over the East Coast. However, the weather will be “partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times.” Moreover, convective clouds associated with rainfall may also form.

Tuesday, August 6: On Tuesday, UAE residents can expect a decrease in temperatures, and NCM warned of the probability of rainfalls over several areas, including eastward and southward. The weather will be “partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country and dusty at times.”

While weather forecasts aren’t always perfect, it’s wise to stay cautious. Keep dry, everyone!