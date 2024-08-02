Padilla pushes for charter change anew to dismantle political dynasties

Senator Robin Padilla is spearheading a renewed effort to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution with the aim of dismantling political dynasties.

As the head of the Senate panel on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, Padilla filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 9.

In a statement, Padilla emphasized that the term limits set by the current Constitution have been ineffective in curbing political dynasties.

“Instead of waiting for an enabling law from Congress, RBH 9 seeks restrictions on relatives running for public office,” he said.

RBH 9 proposes a direct amendment to Section 26 of Article II of the 1987 Constitution, removing the clause “as may be defined by law.”

The revised provision would read: “The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service.”

The resolution outlines that relatives of the President, Vice President, senators, or party-list representatives would be prohibited from running for the same or any national elective positions.

It also restricts relatives of incumbent local officials from running for any elective office in the same city or province where the incumbent is elected, from running for party-list representative, and from running for local elective office in the same city or province where the President, Vice President, or senators are domiciled.

The term “relatives” includes spouses or persons related within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full-blood or half-blood.

This bold move by Padilla aims to foster a more equitable political landscape and ensure equal access to public service opportunities for all Filipinos.