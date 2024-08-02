Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos appoints acting DTI chief

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Trade Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as acting secretary, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Friday, August 2.

She replaced Alfredo Pascual who stepped down from his post.

The PCO said Roque has worked on programs for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The president emphasized the importance of the Department of Trade and Industry and the need for capable leadership. The DTI plays a pivotal role in our nation’s economic growth, particularly in supporting MSMEs. He noted Roque’s dedication and leadership in the MSME sector make her an excellent choice for the position,” the PCO said in a statement on Friday.

The DTI official is also in charge of the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the Bureau of Marketing Development and Promotions, the One Town One Product Program Management Office, and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Management Office.

Marcos thanked Pascual for leading the DTI in the past two years. Pascual is returning to the private sector.

