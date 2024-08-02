Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t workers to receive two salary increases in 2025

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr (left) and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman (right)

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) says that government workers can expect two tranches of salary increase, covering the years 2024 and 2025.

These two tranches will be reflected in the government workers’ paychecks in January next year.

Out of the P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025, DBM had earlier allocated PHP 70 billion to increase the salary of government workers.

According to GMA News Online, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reported that the PHP 70 billion in the Fiscal Year 2025 Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund will cover the funding requirements for Tranches 1 and 2, with each tranche receiving PHP 35 billion.

“This is the case since the Personnel Services budget of each agency under the NEP (National Expenditure Program) is still based on 2023 rates,” Pangandaman said.

The first tranche of salary adjustment would be retroactive, covering January to December 2024. This tranche will also coincide with the salary adjustment for 2025.

Pangandaman also confirmed with GMA News that a government worker can expect the adjusted rate for 2024 and 2025 starting January 2025.

She also said that the DBM is currently crafting an executive order, proposing four tranches of salary adjustments for government workers beginning from 2024 until 2027.

During the latest State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr said that the government will increase the salaries of its state workers.

Government workers can expect to benefit 165,007 sub-professionals, 1,170,647 professionals (like teachers and lawyers), and 22,640 personnel in executive functions.

