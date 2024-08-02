DFA raises Alert Level 1 in Bangladesh due to political unrest

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued a Crisis Alert Level 1 for Bangladesh due to ongoing political demonstrations and civil unrest, advising Filipinos in the region to take precautionary measures.

The DFA’s warning indicates that the security situation in Bangladesh “can deteriorate without warning,” urging Filipinos living and working there to exercise caution and limit non-essential movements.

The DFA recommends that Filipinos in Bangladesh stay vigilant, monitor local updates, and adhere to guidelines issued by local authorities. They are also advised to keep their passports and residence visas readily available and to register with the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka.

The unrest in Bangladesh was fueled by mass student protests against government job quotas. Thousands have been arrested following the mass actions.

Filipinos in Bangladesh can contact the Philippine government through the following channels:

Email:[email protected]

Emergency Hotlines: (+880) 190.540.0079 (SMS, Calls, WhatsApp & Viber)

Facebook/Messenger: PHinBangladesh