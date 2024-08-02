Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre shares 6 tips for Filipinos to prevent dengue

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), as part of its latest inclusive initiative, has developed a Filipino version of its Dengue Fever campaign. It features Filipino nurse and international healthcare awardee Dr. Dan Lester Dabon, a Quality, Risk, and Patient Safety Advocate in Abu Dhabi, who shares six tips on how Filipinos can prevent dengue.

The first thing, according to ADPHC, would be to ‘get rid of mosquito breeding sites’ by eliminating any water at home where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

The second tip was to ‘cover the body with long-sleeved clothing’ to reduce skin exposure and prevent mosquito bites. The third tip was to ‘regularly cover, empty, and clean water tanks’ to stop mosquitoes from breeding, including plant pots that hold water.

Fourth, ensure window screens or grills are secure to keep mosquitoes from entering your home by ‘checking the safety of window grills.’

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, ‘use insect repellent for skin.’ To control or reduce the mosquito population around your home, ‘use proper insecticides.’

In the video, Dr. Dabon provides a brief explanation of dengue to help those unfamiliar with the disease and highlights symptoms to watch out for, including high fever, vomiting, and loss of appetite, among others.

Stay safe and stay protected by following the tips provided by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre!